The Walking Dead: Negan was only going to last three seasons, according to Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan first appeared in The Walking Dead in 2016, in the episode ‘Last Day on Earth’, closing season 6 of the series putting Rick Grimes and all the surviving protagonists on the ropes who, roughly speaking, were untouchable to date. Negan, with that wire-lined bat and his particular “Have you already pissed on yourself?“, has been breaking heads in the Robert Kirkman adaptation for more than six years now. However, the character was not supposed to last that long in the series originally. The actor who plays him confessed during the New York Comic-Con that Negan should have lasted only three years. It takes a little more than double and already has a spinoff underway. And it is that the character of Negan is one of the most beloved thanks to the brilliant interpretation of Morgan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan only had a three-year contract, but he stayed longer than expected

“I think originally it was going to be three years. I think that was the plan. part of the series.’ I thought, ‘That seems like a long time.'” Negan was only going to appear in seasons 7, 8 and 9, but we are currently at the end of 11 and remains one of the most important characters. “Little did I know that eight years later or whatever, we’d still be here. Those eight years have gone by so fast,” the actor explains.







“I can’t believe we’re here celebrating the end of this series as we know it. It’s unbelievable to me. There have been so many kinds of iterations of this show over the years, losing people, bringing others back.” artist. The Walking Dead: Dead City be the series to star alongside Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and its premiere is scheduled for 2023. The two characters will move to the island of Manhattan to continue fighting this virus that seems to have devastated the entire world.