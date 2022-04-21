The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus’ big warning to actress Lynn Collins

During an interview with actress Lynn Collins, she revealed that her co-star Norman Reedus gave her a big warning when she first joined The Walking Dead, which has shocked fans with the things he said to her.

The last seasons of The Walking Dead have been surprising all viewers with the shocking twists and new enemies our favorite survivors have had. Among the new cast members, the actress who played Leah, lynn collins received a warning from one of the older members of the show, Noorman Reedus. Although it was not a threat, it was a great advice for her who was joining the zombie universe.

The Walking Dead: What did Norman Reedus say to actress Lynn Collins?

During an interview for the Insider website, the actress lynn collins revealed that when he first joined the show, Norman Reedus He advised her not to engage with the show’s passionate fan base on the various social media platforms, as it could get her into trouble, and everything should be kept secret.

“He said, just be careful what you see, what you look at, because they are really passionate,”

“So protect yourself. Just be careful.”

Let’s remember that The Walking Dead It is based on the comics Robert Kirkmanbut the adaptation that the producers who have been developing the show have gone for has been a totally different one, causing unease over the years for fans who have long been reading the original comics.

In fact, some fans have taken their frustration too far, as several actors on the show have received death threats in the past. However, it appears that Collins took Reedus’ advice and was able to keep his head down during his short but interesting time on The Walking Dead series.

Unfortunately, Collins’ character died in the final episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Deadafter Leah became associated with the lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth, Lance Horsnby (played by actor Josh Hamilton), to try to kill all of Daryl’s (Reedus) friends.

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus’ advice to actress Lynn Collins on entering the drama

However, in a twist to the show’s storyline, when Leah was about to murder Maggie (Lauren Cohan), it was the same Daryl who killed Leah with a shot to the head in the same cabin where they first met and had an affair for months, something that saddened viewers for the place where it all came to an end.

Collins assured that she followed the story given to her for her character to the letter, in order to facilitate the scenes and make them memorable when her character faced Daryl and his friends, which is why she kept quiet about the details that were revealed. they were coming for the show’s final season.

“I just have to facilitate the writing that they give me and help the story to be told,” he said in the interview.