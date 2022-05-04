‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus breaks his silence and defends Melissa McBride: “She deserves to rest”

The actor has been criticized for the departure of the actress from the ‘spin-off’, even though he has nothing to do with it.

the universe of The Walking Dead It continues to expand with its new projects after the end of season 11, the third part of which will premiere in the second half of this year 2022. However, one of those new series that AMC is preparing has lost Melissa McBride as the protagonist.

This is fiction centered on Daryl and Carol to be shot in Europe. For this simple reason, the actress has been logistically unable to participate in the project. However, fans of the AMC zombie series have taken it up with Norman Reedus, writing him quite negative and toxic comments on social networks.

To such a level that Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself, Negan in TI have walking dead, has come to his defense on his official Twitter account: “Some of you have gone too far. Attack Norm for some shit he had nothing to do with? Melissa made the call. She wants/she needs a break. Respect that. The reasons why she has done them are nobody’s business. Norm has given more than anyone to all of you.”

After these events, Norman Reedus has broken his silence on Jimmy Fallon’s show about Melissa McBride leaving the spin-off starring Daryl and Carol:

12 years is quite a long time,” Reedus explains to Fallon. “He wanted to take a break and he is doing it. He deserves it

Regardless, Reedus sees a little hope in seeing Carol and Daryl together again in the future: “I imagine that these characters will meet again at some point and might even meet other characters in the future. In the meantime, they were like, ‘Do you want to go on a mission?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we’re going on a mission.’”

The universe of ‘The Walking Dead’

The spin-off now starring only Daryl will be shot in Europe and will be released sometime in 2023. AMC also has among its new projects to expand the universe of The Walking Dead, Isle of Dead, starring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and set in Manhattan where they will find themselves trapped in a war between a new civilization that has been created on the island.

Maggie arrives in the Commonwealth in the first image of the final stretch of ‘The Walking Dead’

While we wait for more details, remember that the third part of season 11 of The Walking Dead It will arrive in the middle of this year 2022 where we know that Maggie arrives at the Commonwealth government center, a location that has appeared a lot in this last installment and that is key to the community.

