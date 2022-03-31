‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus’ tender and nostalgic farewell after 12 years on the series

The shooting of the long-running zombie fiction has come to an end and it’s time for goodbyes and reflections. When will the final stretch be released?

The final outcome of The Walking Dead it is already a reality. Although there are still a couple of episodes left to say goodbye to the second part of the last installment and the third part, the one that will definitively put the finishing touch to the series, it does not even have a release date, The filming of the last episode of the zombie fiction has come to an end and the protagonists have had to say goodbye to their characters with great sadness and nostalgia.

Some of them, like Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Lauren Cohan) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) do so with the guarantee of continuing to play them in new projects within the franchise, but that the series original with which it all began comes to an end cannot go unnoticed by any of them. The series that changed their lives is over, that raised the zombie genre to the ‘mainstream’ and that managed to create a universe around it that will continue to be very much alive when we say goodbye to it forever this 2022.

Norman Reedus, one of its most veteran actors, has shared a tender farewell message on his Instagram account, posting a hilarious video he shot with Melissa McBride and a photo with Michael Rooker, who played his brother, Merle. Both recorded during the first season of the series now 12 years ago.

This is over. 11 seasons, 12 years. I’ve never been hit so hard and it’s been an absolute blast. Thank you to everyone who has made this journey with us and what a journey it has been ❤️

Likewise, Norman Reedus has also been the protagonist of a video that the producer, director and visual effects expert of the franchise Greg Nicotero has also shared on his Instagram account. The two have worked together for 12 years since the show’s crew and cast first came together in Atlanta to shoot the pilot for the series that would go on to become a phenomenon.

Embraced, both share mutual messages of love and infinite gratitude to the series. “Do you remember when we were babies and we started this series? I had short hair,” Nicotero recalled.

I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I really can’t take this in

“Within 12 hours, the world will be a different place,” Nicotero said. And Norman Reedus was clear: “I’m probably crying on the bathroom floor with a martini.”

The Walking Dead It will say goodbye in 2022, 12 years after first seeing the light on AMC in October 2010, with 11 seasons and 177 episodes behind it. During all this time, two spin-offs have been produced and released: Fear The Walking Dead, currently in its seventh season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, now completed. Also on the horizon are Rick Grimes movies and other projects set in the universe. One of them starring Reedus himself.

He will once again get into the skin of Daryl at the hands of the other great veteran of the series, Melissa McBride, with whom he will star in a spin-off series about Daryl-Carol about which little details are known.

