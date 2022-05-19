‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus took his suit home on the last day of filming

Throughout the 12 years of broadcast and 11 seasons of ‘The Walking Dead’, Daryl Dixon has undoubtedly been one of the most iconic characters in the series. His actor, Norman Reedus, has said goodbye with an emotional speech after having finished filming the last chapter of season 11 on March 31, 2022. “‘The Walking Dead’ has always been worth squeezing the juice out of”Reedus claimed. After that, the actor decided to return home without changing, that is, with his clothing from the series.

In an interview with People, Reedus claims that when he finished shooting the last episode of season 11, he left the set “in full outfit”. “I just didn’t change my clothes. I was hugging people and crying and saying goodbye to everyone, and I ended up driving home in my suit. So I have it all”. And it seems that he is not exaggerating. Apart from the objects in the series that have been loaned to the collection of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art, Reedus owns “all other vests” of his character and “like eight crossbows, crazy.”

Based on the Robert Kirkman comics, ‘The Walking Dead’ made its debut on AMC in 2010. Since then, the standard-bearer series has become one of the most important television phenomena of the last decade, reaching up to 11 seasons. The plot centers on the character of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his group of survivors as they try to save themselves from a zombie apocalypse and new factions of humans seeking power. The last season has been divided into three parts, of which two have already been released and the other is on the way. Daryl appeared for the first time in chapter 3 of the first season (1×03: Tell it to the frogs).

The Walking Dead Universe

There are five spinoffs that the legendary series already has or will soon have, which is already considered a ‘The Walking Dead’ universe. The best known is ‘Fear The Walking Dead’, which already has seven seasons and one more on the way. Unlike the original series, which takes place on the East Coast of the US, this one takes place in Los Angeles. On the other hand, we have ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’, which follows the story of a group of teenagers and takes place in Nebraska.

If we look ahead, we meet the upcoming anthology series ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ and ‘Isle of the Dead’, which will track the characters of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Besides, a series centered on Daryl and Carol and a trilogy of films starring Andrew Lincoln are also in the works.which will be the icing on the cake for the universe being created by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard.