The Walking Dead: Photo of Andrew Lincoln hints that he could appear in Daryl’s series

The Walking Dead is coming to an end with season 11 on AMC, but fans will get more stories when the Daryl Dixon-centric spinoff series premieres next year. Apparently, recent evidence hints that Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes could make an appearance.

October 22, 2022 6:03 p.m.

The Walking Deadthe broadcast network’s zombie drama AMCis wrapping up the horror story that started in 2010. Season 11 is heading towards the end with the next few episodes with a conclusion scheduled to air next month, in which most of the characters will inevitably be saying goodbye. to fans when the series airs its final installment.

A recent photo of Andrew Lincoln hints that Rick Grimes could appear in The Walking Dead spin-off about Daryl Dixon

However, some favorite characters will follow their lives in upcoming projects that will debut next year. For example, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will arrive with The Walking Dead: Dead Citywhose release date is already set, while Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will travel to paris.

The series about Daryl Dixon will be set in Paris, France. This was announced by Norman Reedus himself several weeks ago when the official poster was released revealing that the crossbow king will appear in a mysterious way and wondering how the hell he got to Europe. This is something that the spin-off must reveal at some point.

The filming of the spin-off starring Norman Reedus is still underway. Details about the stories remain scant at this time, but a new photo may be hinting that Rick Grimes, the character played by andrew lincoln Until the fifth episode of season 9 of The Walking Dead, he could accompany Daryl Dixon on this trip.

It turns out that the presence of Andrew Lincoln in Paris, near the film set of the Daryl Dixon spin-off, raised suspicions about a possible appearance of Rick Grimes in the next series of the franchise. which as yet untitled, will tell a very different story than The Walking Dead, according to Norman Reedus.

Andrew Lincoln appeared very close to the Daryl Dixon spin-off film set

Reedus confirmed that his spin-off will show Daryl going on a mission, alone, in France. However, it is impossible for him to cross paths with other former partners and have the presence of Andrew Lincoln on the set of the series in Paris, which suggests that Rick Grimes could find his lifelong friend at least at the time of one of the episodes.