The Walking Dead: Premiere Finale released first trailer for Daryl Dixon spin-off

The Walking Dead returned with the beginning of the end of the AMC series. The first of the final eight episodes of Season 11 dropped last Sunday, and at the conclusion fans were subtly given their first glimpse of the Daryl Dixon spinoff.

October 04, 2022 10:10 p.m.

The Walking Dead it’s finally back on fans’ screens after so many months of waiting. The series inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comics that premiered in 2010, launched last Sunday through the transmission chain AMC the 17th episode of the 11th season, the beginning of the conclusion of the hit drama.

Premiere of episode 17 of season 11 of The Walking Dead confirms where the spin-off of Daryl Dixon will be set and Norman Reedus confirms it

Fans of The Walking Dead have begun to see what will be the last fight of the surviving heroes as they take on the leaders of the Commonwealth. Everyone is bound to win the battle after the long journey since the start of the zombie apocalypse that turned the world into true chaos.

The series is scheduled to wrap up at the end of November, but fans will be back to see more stories from The Walking Dead franchise. Three spin-off series are currently in preparation and will premiere in 2023. The Walking Dead: Dead City It will be centered on the characters of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Maggie Rhee and Negan, which will be set in a New York full of zombies. Another spinoff will bring back Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira).

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead’s third spin-off project, reportedly titled the same character’s name, will focus its stories on Daryl Dixon, played by Norman Reedus. The upcoming series, also scheduled for a 2023 release, will take the crossbow king to Paris, France. This was confirmed by the actor through social networks after launching the first poster in which the Eiffel Tower appears in the post-apocalyptic era.

As it turns out, the premiere of The Walking Dead’s final eight episodes also gave fans a first look at Daryl Dixon’s long-awaited spinoff, which is set to dive into a new European adventure. With this, it could be confirmed that the drama of the character of Norman Reedus will be linked to another series of the Walking Dead franchise, WorldBeyond.

Norman Reedus Confirms Daryl Dixon-Centered Spin-Off Will Be Set in France

Recall that in the second and final season of the short-lived spin-off, viewers got a glimpse of what is happening in other parts of the world. While The Walking Dead has always been fairly US-focused, with some forays into Mexico and Canada, World Beyond briefly moved the action to France.

At the end of the premiere episode on Sunday, October 2, The Walking Dead featured a woman going through old electronic equipment in a lab and came across a video of Dr. Edwin Jenner (Noah Emmerich), who last appeared at the end of The Walking Dead. Walking Dead: World Beyond confirming that he knew some scientists in France who were working on a cure and that the French were close to stopping the end of the world.