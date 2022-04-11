‘The Walking Dead’: premiere, trailer, who’s back, Rick’s gun and everything we know about season 11 (part 3) – TV6 News

The second part of the latest installment has just come to an end. What to expect from the final stretch that will put the finishing touch to zombie fiction?

What is going to happen now?

That The Walking Dead has concluded the second prelude to its final final stretch is the closest we have been to a final outcome for which we still do not know if we are prepared. The need for zombie fiction to come to an end had been on the table for some time, while millions of viewers had fallen by the wayside, but now that only eight episodes separate us from his final goodbye, we must admit that it is impressive say goodbye forever to a series that has been part of current popular culture for more than a decade.

Unlike other seasons that had been divided into two parts of eight episodes each, the eleventh and final installment of The Walking Dead It will be seen in three parts. A) Yes, after the outcome of the second part of season 11, ‘Acts of God’ (11×16), we still have one last batch ahead of us which, this time, will be the one that says goodbye to fiction forever that gave rise to an entire franchise of series on the walking dead.

With Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), one of the leaders of the Commonwealth, taking Oceanside, Hilltop and Alexandria by force in the face of opposition from Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and company, the third part of the final season of The Walking Dead He has an important job ahead of him to bring the plots to an appropriate outcome in their final stretch.

Take note below of everything we know about season 11, part 3, of The Walking Dead.

Release date of the third part of season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’





It is still early to know the exact premiere date of the final stretch of episodes of The Walking Deadbut we know that filming wrapped up a couple of weeks ago in Georgia and that there is some laborious post-production work ahead that still has to be done.

However, although the first intention was that the third part of the last season of the series be enjoyed in the summer months, It seems that it will finally be in the fall of 2022 when the new episodes see the light. This is how he advances it in the first advance of the final stretch advanced by AMC.

What will happen in season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’?





With Lance Hornsby claiming Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside for the Commonwealth A temporary jump is not to be expected, but rather the third part picks up the events just as ‘Acts of God’ (11×16) left them, with a failed attempt by Layla’s right hand to kill Maggie and with Daryl, Aaron and Gabriel openly rebelling against him.

Far from a home to return to, the survivors must flee and their only and best asset is Negan himself – who was going to tell us? -, his pregnant wife Annie and his group from Riverbend. However, they are still too few to stand against the legion of the much better armed and powerful Commonwealth soldiers.

When we get back to The Walking Dead in the fall Lance Hornsby will probably be looking for both his rebels and his friends and we can assume that this will be the last great conflict of the series. Meanwhile, the rest of the survivors still present in the advanced Commonwealth will continue to advance in their investigation to unmask the dirty goings-on of the community while its leaders begin to have more opponents than allies.

Things will continue to get more and more intense. There will be really surprising twists that you won’t see coming. and it’s emotional

It is the promise of the ‘showrunner’ Angela Kang in statements to Entertainment Weekly on the homestretch: “We’re really focusing on a lot of our characters and getting into some of their stories. We feel like there’s kind of a legacy to these characters and how far they’ve come. And if the Commonwealth is a place where you’re judged based on who you were a long time ago, does that give you room to show who you are now? A lot of our characters are trying to figure it out: Who am I now? And what do I do with it? And that becomes a big part of the story in the future,” says the screenwriter.

A nod to Rick Grimes… The clue to his comeback?





The presence of Andrew Lincoln in the vicinity of the shoot has been the subject of a lot of speculation about his possible appearance at the end of The Walking Dead. And the truth is that the presence of the one who was its leader and undisputed protagonist would not only not be unreasonable, but in a certain way it’s fitting to sign off the series with Rick Grimes being part of the equation. Hopefully!

Why Andrew Lincoln Has To Return As Rick In ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale

At the moment, all we have is a revolver. YOUR revolver. In the small ‘teaser’ released by AMC advancing the final stretch of episodes, Daryl can be seen holding the sheriff’s gun, the one he used to blow up the bridge where his alleged death occurred: Rick Grimes’ Colt Python revolver.

Let’s remember that only Judith and Virgil know that Rick survived, but has the time come for the rest to find out?

Winks to comics and a franchise as a legacy





Considering the many of The Walking Dead Regarding Robert Kirkman’s comics and the current distance from which he starts with his particular way of approaching the Commonwealth story arc, It seems unlikely that the series finale will resemble the one it had on paper, but we can certainly count on winks and certain similarities.

After all, as it happens in the comics, the foundations of the advanced community are beginning to wake up and perhaps that is what ends with Pamela and company and supposes, this time for real, the construction of that new world that she wanted so much. build Rick Grimes.

However, the franchise under construction that The Walking Dead leaves behind as a legacy promises to affect the outcome of the series, which will have to play with the fact that there are two future spin-offs underway: the still untitled one starring Daryl and Carol, and Isle of the Dead, with Maggie and Negan in New York. Likewise, the films of Rick Grimes, the anthology Tales of the Walking Dead advance by leaps and bounds Fear The Walking Dead is about to become the veteran.

