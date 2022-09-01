“The Walking Dead” premieres the official trailer for its season finale

Melissa McBride (Carol) and Norman Reedus (Daryl) star in this trailer for the season finale of “The Walking Dead.” Photo: Courtesy

Released in 2010 and after 11 seasons, “The Walking Dead” will end this year. AMC has released a new trailer for the latest episodes, which will premiere on October 3.

In the images, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) lead their group’s last battle against Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Governor Milton (Laila Robins). of the Commonwealth. “Do you think people are born brave or are they made brave?” asks Eugene (Josh McDermitt).

“If you go after the Miltons, you’ll get hammered,” warns Lance. Also, Maggie makes a promise to Rosita (Christian Serratos): “We are here to take back our home and do things right.”

“This is not going to be easy,” Carol tells Daryl, who can be seen using the Colt Python revolver that belonged to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). “When has it been?” Daryl replies. “12 years and 169 episodes have led up to here. We finished the battle together”, you can read in the clip.

“With Commonwealth flags flying at the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there is no time to strategize for what is on the way. It’s a race against time to stay alive and take out those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby can exact revenge on him. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned,” reads the synopsis for “The Walking Dead” season 11 finale.

“By exposing Governor Milton’s corruption, her hope to create a better and more equitable life for residents may put everyone at risk. With the large debt the group has and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if her next move fails, staying won’t be an option either,” she concludes.