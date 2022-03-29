‘The Walking Dead’ prepares Negan’s future: he will be a father and Hershel’s eternal threat

What consequences will episode 11×14 have in the future of the character and his ‘spin-off’ with Maggie ‘Isle of the Dead’?

In the absence of two episodes for the outcome of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, the action is gaining intensity in zombie fiction. And it is not for less, since The series has an important mission on its hands: to pave the way for what will now be its definitive final stretch. The one that will forever dismiss the story of this group of survivors who began their journey more than a decade ago in an open-air camp in Atlanta, elevating a story of the undead to ‘mainstream’ and giving rise to an entire franchise of series ( and sooner than later also movies).

With the protagonists scattered in different communities, the episode broadcast in the early hours of last Sunday, ‘The Rotten Core’ (11×14) shed even more light on Negan’s new life at the Riverbend apartment complex, where he has long lived with a new group of survivors. Maggie, Elijah and company arrived there with the aim of lending their help after the appearance of the bloodied horseman and, although they did not expect to find the former leader of the Saviors there, the survivors have once again lived together moments of maximum tension in the face of the threat of a Commonwealth that is increasingly making its worst face clearer.

Again, Negan, who had been absent for several episodes after having decided to get away from Maggie to save his life, was once again a central piece of the episode, which some are already pointing to as the prelude to the series that he will star alongside Maggie (Lauren Cohan) once we say goodbye to The Walking Dead. There are still 10 episodes to go, but fiction continues to build the future of what was the worst villain in fiction and has revealed that not only has she married, but that she is expecting her first child.

The one in charge of revealing it is Annie herself (Medina Senghore), her current partner, and in statements to Maggie, who work side by side in the evacuation of the building. As she tells him, she is 12 weeks pregnant and she knows the past of the future father of her child: she is not proud, but she is of who she has become today.

Negan and Hershel: A conflict that will continue in the future

At one point in the episode, Negan realizes that Maggie’s son, Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), has been captured by Commonwealth soldiers while hiding in his mother’s truck and does not hesitate to rescue him immediately. . The boy soon realizes that his savior is the man his mother hates so much, the murderer of his father, and quickly points his gun at him. Negan, conciliatory, summons him to postpone this matter in the future, when Hershel is also an adult.

“When something has to do with children, it is one of the areas where Negan can be purely selfless and heroic,” says Angela Kang in an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the confrontation between Negan and Glenn’s son (Steven Yeun). “It’s an established part of his character, he admires children. He’s a guy who doesn’t mind being in conflict with his peers, because he has to survive, and if he has to get someone off his back and take others down with a bat to keep surviving, he will. But when he looks at the new generations that follow, as someone who used to be a teacher, he really sees nothing but promise in them.”

As long as they are children, all he sees is someone who needs protection. It’s one of your red lines

According to the showrunner of the series, Negan’s intention is simply to help a child in trouble. And he would have done it for anyone else, too: “Of course, he knows there’s a whole complicated story there, but his fear is after the fact. Is Maggie going to see this as a move?”

On what this means for the future of their relationship, Kang doesn’t reveal too much, however:

You want the child to have a chance to grow up and be a child, and if you still feel the same way 10, 15, 20 years from now, then you have the right to go after him and try to kill him. Or maybe you shake hands and talk like adults, but you just don’t think it’s fair to put the burden of avenging your father on someone whose hands are still too small to hold a gun properly.

Also, in the program after the broadcast of the episode, Angela Kang also explained that Negan’s performance towards Harshel will have an effect on his relationship with Maggie. Not necessarily because they’re going to make up, but The Walking Dead has an important job to logically explain the reason why they both end up traveling to New York together in the ‘spin-off’ Isle of the Dead and certainly this could work as a start.

