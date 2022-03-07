‘The Walking Dead’ prepares spin-off series with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan

ads

The Walking Dead universe gets bigger. On Monday, AMC Networks announced that it has greenlit a new The Walking Dead spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. The show is titled Isle of the Dead and takes a look at Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The first season will consist of six episodes and will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter of The Walking Dead Universe,” Cohan said in a statement. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey against the iconic backdrop of New York City, alongside my friend and collaborator, Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for the fans.” to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

A bold new vision of #TWD is coming. #IsleOfTheDead arrives in 2023 on @AMCPlus and @AMC_TV. pic.twitter.com/DNsHMDuIeT

— The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 7, 2022

Morgan is also happy that Negan’s story will continue once The Walking Dead comes to an end. “I’m thrilled that Negan and Maggie’s journey continues,” he said in a statement. “It has been such a journey walking in Negan’s shoes, I am beyond excited to continue his journey in New York City with Lauren. Walkers in an urban setting have always been a cool image, but 5th Avenue, the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty? The largest city in the world? The backdrop is amazing, but it’s the story that Eli Jorné made up that’s even better. Buckle up folks, Isle of the Dead is going to reinvent the TWD Universe. Many thanks to Dan McDermott, Scott Gimple and AMC for having us back for more…we just can’t wait.”

Cohan and Morgan have currently been appearing in the final season of The Walking Dead, which is in Part 2 of the three-part season. Isle of the Dead will be the fifth spin-off series in the franchise. The other four are an untitled series focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), Tales of the Walking Dead, which began filming in January, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which ended last year, and Fear the Walking Dead. which is in its seventh season.

