The Walking Dead presented the first preview of its new spin-off series

The Walking Dead It will say goodbye this year to its main series with the end of season 11, but that does not mean that the story stops. Thanks to the different spin off the apocalyptic drama will remain in force. Now AMC shared the first teaser for the new spin-off, titled Tales of the Walking Dead.

This new project breaks the story mold by presenting six unconnected stories, but all set in The Walking Dead universe. Another of the strengths of Tales of the Walking Dead is that in addition to presenting new characterswill bring back some familiar faces that are no longer in history, such as Alpha. The leader of the whisperersplayed by Samantha Morton, will have her origin story, where we will learn how the apocalypse began for her and how she transformed until she became the leader of the dangerous group.

The other stories will have the participation of stars like Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Anthony Edwards (topgun), Parker Posey (Lost in Space) and Olivia Munn (violet). In addition, they will participate in these stories Jillian Bell, Poppy Liu, Danny Ramirez, Daniella Pineda, Jessie T Usher Y Embeth Davidtz.

To prepare the public AMC launched a Advance where the stories of these are reflected six characters and its development in the world where zombies are a reality. In Alpha’s case, you can see that her story is when her daughter Lydia was still little.

This anthology-style series helps to refresh the story, which although it is still interesting, needs new airs to continue growing, because we must not forget that even several spin-offs left on the way like Isle of the Dead with deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), the Serie no title for daryl (Norman Reedus), the eighth season for Fear the Walking Dead and the movie trilogy focused on the return of the prodigal son, Rick Grimes (AndrewLincoln).

As to Tales of the Walking Deadits premiere will be given in the next sunday august 14 by the AMC signal.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.