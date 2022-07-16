Entertainment

The Walking Dead presented the first preview of its new spin-off series

Photo of James James
The Walking Dead It will say goodbye this year to its main series with the end of season 11, but that does not mean that the story stops. Thanks to the different spin off the apocalyptic drama will remain in force. Now AMC shared the first teaser for the new spin-off, titled Tales of the Walking Dead.

This new project breaks the story mold by presenting six unconnected stories, but all set in The Walking Dead universe. Another of the strengths of Tales of the Walking Dead is that in addition to presenting new characterswill bring back some familiar faces that are no longer in history, such as Alpha. The leader of the whisperersplayed by Samantha Morton, will have her origin story, where we will learn how the apocalypse began for her and how she transformed until she became the leader of the dangerous group.

