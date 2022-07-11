The Walking Dead raises the tension with the synopsis of its final finale: premiere in fall

The Walking Dead directs its final stretch with the next premiere of the third part of his last season. So much so, that this coming fall the third and last volume of episodes belonging to a season 11 which will serve to say goodbye to one of the television phenomena of this last decade and to welcome new projects from the same universe, such as the spin-off of independent stories Tales of the Walking Dead or the new series starring daryl (finally without Carol) or Maggie Y deny with The Walking Dead: Isle of the Dead. And we already have the official synopsis of the definitive closure of the main series.

Goodbye to the zombies of The Walking Dead

And it is that the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead left us with the revolutionary movement of Rosita Y Eugene in front of the governor commonwealth. For its part, daryl Y Maggie they were fighting against Throwthe vice-governor of said community with alexandra, hill top Y ocean side under the control of this new order. Let’s see what the synopsis from the definitive ending of The Walking Dead:

“In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. Since each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is coming to a day when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of their individual trips accumulate into one, or will it divide them forever?

This last season has a wide cast with names like Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (maggie), Christian Serratus (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), seth gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquend (Aaron), Khary Payton (Ezequiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro ( Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Deny).

The third part of the last season of The Walking Dead will premiere in fallon a specific date yet to be announced, through AMC Y AMC+.

Source | comic book