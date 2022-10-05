‘The Walking Dead’ refuses to die: There is already a first look at the ‘spin-offs’ and I’m only interested in one

The promo has accompanied the premiere of the third part of season 11 of the acclaimed AMC zombie series.

The first episode of the third part of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead and, on this occasion, AMC has taken the opportunity to launch a promo of the universe it is building for 2023.

Although it is the end of one of the most acclaimed series in recent years, its legacy continues with other spin-offs that have been born from the fiction based on Robert Kirkman’s comics. As evidenced the trailer of what would be the Universe of The Walking Dead and what you can see below:

Formerly known as Isle of the Deadthe spin-off starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan is now officially titled The Walking Dead: Dead City and will revolve around Maggie and Negan surviving a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. The city is in ruins and is full of dead and inhabitants who have made New York City in its own world full of danger, terror, anarchy and terror.

The second series is titled Daryl Dixon and will revolve around the beloved character of The Walking Dead played by Norman Reedus while is located in Paris, France. The project was initially set up as a series starring Daryl and Carol. But Melissa McBride left the project last April to take a break from the franchise after spending 11 years on the original series.

And finally, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira star in Rick and Michonne, the miniseries that may interest me the most and that will present the epic love story of these two iconic characters changed by an apocalyptic world. Separated by distance and the ghosts of what they were, will they be able to find each other and know who they were in a place and situation unlike anything they have ever known before?

But AMC does not forget that it will also premiere in 2023 the new season of Fear The Walking Dead, another of the spin-offs that has been broadcast for seven seasons with the eighth pending release. While we wait for more details, remember that The Walking Dead will come to its final end on November 20 with the broadcast of the episode ‘Rest in Peace’ (11×24).

