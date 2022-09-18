‘The Walking Dead’ releases a new promo for its ending and changes the title of the Maggie and Negan spin-off

The Walking Dead counts the days to release the last chapters of its history. It will be next October 2 in the United States on AMC, and the next day in Spain on Fox, when the long-running post-apocalyptic fiction launches the first of the remaining chapters of its eleventh season. In turn, the last of one of the most successful and popular series of this century, which, however, will try to go in style after signing the last few years of lesser impact among the public.







For it, The Walking Dead promises to offer strong emotions, as Carol advances in the new promo published by AMC. “This is not going to be easy,” says the character played by Melissa McBride. “When has it been?” answers Daryl (Norman Reedus).

The end is coming… The last episodes of #TWD start on Oct 2nd. pic.twitter.com/qfouS69DFw — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 25, 2022

This new advance has been accompanied by other news that affects the universe The Walking Dead. And it is that the spin-off that they will soon star in Lauren CohanMaggie Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) will no longer bear a name Isle of the Deadbut will finally be called The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Maggie and Negan are going to #DeadCity. pic.twitter.com/AvoTjaJatm — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 25, 2022

The series, which began production a month ago, will follow Maggie and Negan in a “long-isolated” Manhattan. “It will allow us to explore a corner of this universe located on the island of Manhattan, an iconic setting that takes on a very different meaning when viewed through a zombie apocalypse,” he stated at the time. Dan McDermintpresident of entertainment at AMC Studios, about this project, which has as showrunner with Eli Jornewith experience as a screenwriter in The Walking Dead.

To all this, Jeffrey Dean Morgan will combine his participation in this spin-off with his recently announced signing for the fourth season of The Boys, whose filming has begun this week.