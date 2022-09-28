The Walking Dead Releases The Trailer Of Its Latest Episodes! — We are not nerds

Approximate reading time: < 1 minute

The end of The Walking Dead is drawing near…

The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead are getting closer, and to celebrate AMC has released a trailer that allows us to see more of these.

In these last episodes we will see our survivors try to obtain a future in commonwealtha post-apocalyptic civilization led by Pamela Milton (Laila Robbins). While daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) face the forces of Lance Hornsby (JoshHamilton), carol (Melissa McBride) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) expose the crimes of sebastian milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). this while a new kind of walkers appear.

The Final Season stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton. (King Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), Margot Bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton), and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan).

The latest episodes of The Walking Dead will start airing next October 2nd.

