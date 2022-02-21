‘The Walking Dead’ returns tonight to say its final goodbye

donostia – The long-awaited final stretch of the last season of The Walking Dead is already served. Tonight, starting at 10:00 p.m., Fox begins the broadcast of the last chapters of the eleventh season of a series that, based on the homonymous comic series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard, and adapted by Frank Darabont, premiered on October 31, 2010.

The series reached 120 countries that same week and was a complete success, in large part also because a few days before the official premiere, AMC (the series’ broadcast channel in the US) and Fox (the international broadcast channel) organized a “zombie invasion” event in 28 different cities, starting with Taipei and ending in Los Angeles just before airing the first episode.

It was in October 2019 when AMC announced that there would be one more season, after the ten already broadcast, to close the story. It was planned to premiere it in October 2020, but production was delayed due to the pandemic and, finally, the first batch of episodes premiered in August 2021. After more than ten years of broadcasting, The Walking Dead It has become one of the most iconic series on television.

Produced by AMC Studios in the state of Georgia, it has given rise to spin-off series such as fear the walking dead, premiered in 2015 and has been running for seven seasons, and the miniseries The Walking Dead: World Beyondof which two seasons have been made.

Proof of success as soon as its first season was launched were the nominations for best new series at the Writers Guild Awards in 2011, for best drama television series at the Golden Globes in the year of its premiere and its appointment as one of the the top ten television shows of 2010 by the American Film Institute Awards.

THE END OF THE STORY The Walking Dead it returns, in these final episodes, with many of our heroes fighting off the impending hellfire unleashed by the Reaper. Meanwhile, others will fight against the torrential wrath of Mother Nature in Alexandria.

Their world is literally collapsing around them and life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems.

Will they be able to pull themselves together? Who will be left alive to help? Will their relationships heal or fracture? Will olive branches be offered and accepted as a symbol of peace or will they be rejected? Some will regain hope, others will be dragged to a point of no return. But there is an unappealable truth: the lives of each one of them hang in the balance and each decision they make will drastically change their future, their chances of survival and the conditions of each community.

In this ending, Alexandria is severely compromised following the devastation left behind by the Whisperers. Now everyone who lives in Alexandria struggles to refortify it and feed its growing number of residents, which includes the survivors of the fall of the Kingdom and the burning of the Hilltop, along with Maggie and her new group, the Guardians. But Alexandria has more people than it can manage to feed and protect. Their situation is dire as tensions rise over past events and self-preservation is a principle within the devastated walls.

In these last chapters we see again Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Rosita (Christian Serratos), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Alden (Callan McAuliffe), Magna (Nadia Hilker) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy).