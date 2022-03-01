The Walking Dead: Schedule and how to watch part 2 of season 11 online

The Walking Dead premiered in 2010 and is reaching the grand finale with its 11th season, which consists of three parts and from this Monday the second of them can be seen to the fervor of all the fans of the renowned series.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will face each other in episode 11×09 since they will discuss what to do with Daryl and Gabriel. In the new episodes it will also be revealed what will happen to Eugene, Ezekiel, Yumiko and Princess after his arrival in the Commonwealth, in addition to seeing what will be the fate of Judith and Gracecaught in a storm.

The second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead will have eight chapters and the story will end with a third part that will have the same number of episodes.

To see the new episode of season 11 you can do it through the platform StarPlus online and on TV in Argentina will be seen through FOX every Monday from 10:00 p.m.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith