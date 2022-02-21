The Walking Dead Season 11: Angela Kang talked about the recent premiere episode

The showrunner of the zombie drama, The Walking Dead, spoke and revealed details about the new episode that recently aired on AMC screens.

Finally, after a long wait, fans of The Walking Dead can safely say that this drama of AMC It’s finally on the screens. Let’s remember that season 11 is the last of the program, but one of the advantages is that it will be divided into three parts, and this is the second installment.

Angela Kang talked about the premiere episode

Let’s remember that the episodes of the previous installment left us all in suspense, because of the war that our protagonists had against the Reapers, it ended with many fireworks. Finally, everyone contributed to help the community of Alexandria, to obtain food and thus save the inhabitants from hunger.

leahlynn collins), decides to put aside the love he feels for Daryl (Norman Reedus) by staying in her original home, however, she also helped eliminate the dangerous Pope. Undoubtedly, many viewers have some questions for the showrunner of The Walking Dead, angela kang and luckily, she revealed a lot of things.

Behind the scenes, angela kang talked about what it was like filming the fireworks scene. She clarified that they were all VFX (practical visual effects). In addition, she congratulated the cast for the excellent job they all did simultaneously, both the actors and the behind-the-scenes production.

In his interview, angela kang he was asked about Negan’s future (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The showrunner stated that Negan will be returning 100 percent when her story is taken up again, the best thing is that it will be with a different context, where the public of AMC find out what you’ve been up to.

The showrunner confirmed that Negan will return in due course

According to Angela, Negan makes the decision to leave because he finally realizes that he and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) cannot live in the same community, and if they did, he would have to be alert at all times, even in his moments of rest.

Regarding Daryl, angela kang He stated that on the one hand the man is devastated by losing Leah, but on the other hand, he is speechless when he sees Connie again (Lauren Ridloff), since he did not know that she was alive. He also talked about what the survivors will experience next after entering the Commonwealth in the next few episodes: