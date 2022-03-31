The Walking Dead Season 11 Chapter 15 online: date, time and how to watch the new episode of TWD | Season 11 Episode 15 | Star Plus Series | AMC | nnda nnlt | FAME

How to see “The Walking Dead”? The popular television series is in its 11th season and, this week, it premieres its 15th chapter. After Negan left for this reasonthe production will deliver new emotions in the story starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Lauren Cohan, among others.

the successful fictionbased on the homonymous comics of Robert Kirkmanbecame a worldwide phenomenon since its appearance on October 31, 2010.

With an impressive cast and great moments, TWD now he says goodbye to his followers, with the last part of his season 11which started on August 22, 2021.

Although there is a controversy surrounding the plot-for many it should have ended before and not extended so much-, the series is still one of the most emblematic of the television history and one of the most anticipated every week.

“The Walking Dead” says goodbye to its fans with season 11. (Photo: AMC)

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE OF “THE WALKING DEAD” 11X15?

The 15th episode of the eleventh season of “The Walking Dead” will be titled “Trust” (“Confidence”), and will air on Sunday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Fans of the series will have the opportunity to watch it on the streaming platform StarPlus at the following times according to their respective countries.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.

While, in Spain, it can be seen through the Fox Spain signal at 10:00 p.m. That is the only channel where you can enjoy the new installment of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

While, in its original broadcast, the television series will be in the 21:00 hours through the signal AMC. In addition, the complete chapters will be available at AMC+ and can be viewed upon subscription.

The Commonwealth soldiers in “The Walking Dead.” (Photo: AMC)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEXT CHAPTER OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

Chapter 15 of season 11 of “The Walking Dead” is titled “Trust” (“Trust”) and, according to the trailer, Hornsby’s suspicions about the massacre that has occurred in the complex have been advanced. Riverbend apartments. He is searching for what really happened there, not knowing that Daryl, Gabriel, Aaron and Maggie want to anticipate it.

WHAT IS THE CAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 11?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

Maggie’s return at the end of season 10 of “The Walking Dead”