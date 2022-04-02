The Walking Dead Season 11 Chapter 16 online: know the time, date and how to watch the new episode of TWD | Season 11 Episode 16 | Star Plus Series | AMC | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What hours do you have?The Walking Dead”? The television series says goodbye to its followers with its 11th season and, during this week, it premieres its 16th chapter internationally. The production, who had Negan’s departure for this reason, stars Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, among others. Learn here about the time, date and how to see the next chapter.

Fiction based on the cartoon Robert Kirkman delayed the premiere of the second part of its 11th season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first batch of eight chapters appeared in 2021, while the last ones will appear in April.

According to international media, the series finale has already been filmed and it is only expected to send off, in the best way, the zombie apocalyptic story that earned a place in television history.

In this way, the season 11 episode 16 means the closing of the second part of the end of “The Walking Dead”. For this reason, the public’s expectation has grown due to the penultimate farewell to television production.

Beth’s death on “The Walking Dead.” (Photo: AMC)

WHAT IS THE DATE AND TIME OF “THE WALKING DEAD” 11X16?

In this way, chapter 16 of the eleventh season of “The Walking Dead” will bear the title of “God” (“God”), and will air on Sunday, April 3 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Fans of the series will have the opportunity to watch it on the streaming platform Star Plus at the following times according to their respective countries.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.

While, in Spain, it can be seen through the Fox Spain signal at 10:00 p.m. That is the only channel where you can enjoy the new installment of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

While, in its original broadcast, the television series will be in the 21:00 hours through the signal AMC. In addition, the complete chapters will be available at AMC+ and can be viewed upon subscription.

Lauren Cohan during the filming of “The Walking Dead”. (Photo: AMC)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AT THE CLOSURE OF THE SECOND PART OF SEASON 11 OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

The 16th episode of the 11th season of “The Walking Dead” is titled “God” (“God”). What has been seen in the trailer is that there will be more answers about the massacre that has occurred in Riverbend, as well as a new confrontation that will leave more losses in the successful television series.

WHAT IS THE CAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 11?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

