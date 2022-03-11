The Walking Dead Season 11: Episode 12 Release Date, Trailer & Plot

The second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead keeps many of the viewers confused by the new things that our favorite groups have been experiencing. However, this is the release date, trailer, and plot to be seen in episode 12.

March 10, 2022 9:03 p.m.

According to the information that has been revealed for episode 12 of season 11 of The Walking DeadAaron is seen (Ross Marquend) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) meet Commonwealth Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) in an unexpected visit to their communities, something that could bring more tensions between the groups. However, with what has been happening to Eugene (Josh McDermitt) after the betrayal, it is revealed that this new community has huge secrets and could be seen in the next chapter.

The Walking Dead Season 11: What will happen to Eugene in episode 12?

Recall that during the previous chapter the viewers see Eugene looking for Stephanie (margot bingham) after she mysteriously disappears. It’s more shocking as she disappears after telling him that she loves him too. Meanwhile, Connie (Lauren Ridloff) investigates a story about Private Davis (played by

cameron roberts).

While Carol (Melissa McBride) helps Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) with a labor dispute at a drug farm. Lance then confesses to Eugene the truth about Stephanie, who was actually a spy named Shira. She that she was trained to get information about all the new members that come to the commonwealth and to know her true intentions.

As for episode 12 of season 11 of The Walking Dead, this will be seen on Sunday, March 13. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode sheds some light on what we can expect next on the show. According to the synopsis, Aaron and Maggie will meet Governor Pamela Milton, who is on tour in Alexandria, Oceanside and the Hilltop.

But, during a routine checkup, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) will be lucky while possibly avoiding a dangerous situation because of the cancer that has been getting worse and worse. However, the synopsis also states that Eugene will try to make sense of Max’s story. Check out the trailer below.

Episode 12, which will be titled “The Fortunate,” will premiere on Sunday, March 13 on the AMC television network, however, the chapter is already available on the same network’s Premium platform. You can also stream the episodes online through Live TV services. These include Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.