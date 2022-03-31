The Walking Dead Season 11: Episode 14 Confirmed Maggie and Negan Spinoff Plot

The Walking Dead aired its 14th episode of season 11 on Sunday, with a story that confirmed what was suspected about the Maggie and Negan spinoff. The zombie drama seems to have started the plot of what fans will be able to see in the next AMC series.

The Walking Deadthe zombie drama that premiered in 2010 through the broadcast network AMCadvances towards the end of season 11B closing the story arcs of each of its characters, while episode 14 aired last Sunday, apparently presented the preamble of what will be the spin-off about Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). (Spoilers for episode 14 “The Rotten Core”)

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 May Have Been Prelude to Maggie and Negan Spin-Off

AMC announced a few weeks ago that Maggie and Negan will face each other again in a spin-off of The Walking Dead called Isle of the Deadwith an environment developed in Manhattan, New York, and that will air in 2023. There have been several theories that have emerged since the revelation of the spin-off series, but it was the story presented on Sunday’s broadcast that apparently confirmed the suspicions of the fans.

With Maggie and Negan as enemies on The Walking Dead, fans of the hit series began to form theories about the reasons that would lead the characters of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan to meet again in places other than Alexandria and others where the AMC drama has been set since it premiered more than a decade ago. One of these could be aimed at saving Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller), Maggie’s son.

With this in mind, episode 14 of season 11 of The Walking Dead could have been the prelude to what will be the story of the spin-off of Maggie and Negan. Fans witnessed on Sunday, when Morgan’s character swore to protect Hershel with his life, just as he assured Maggie, whose husband Glenn (Steven Yeun), killed with his bat wrapped in barbed wire at the start of Season 7.

After Hershel is captured by a Commonwealth soldier at the Riverbend apartment complex, Negan risks his life to save Maggie and Glenn’s son. “If anything happens to him…” Maggie warns over the walkie-talkie, but before she can finish, Negan responds over the radio, “It’s got to happen to me first.”

Negan attempts to save and protect Hershel Rhee in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14

In season 11B of The Walking Dead, now that Negan has joined a new group and has a pregnant wife, Annie (Madina Senghore), there is no doubt that he is trying to be a better person. Jeffrey Dean Moran’s character is on his way to redemption, but it remains to be seen if Maggie will be able to forgive him, once she protects and saves her son Hershel and returns him healthy.

Now a father-to-be who risked his life protecting Hershel, Negan might begin to gain enough trust for Maggie to travel with him to New York. On The Walking Dead: Episode Insider, showrunner Angela Kang explained that Negan and Hershel’s story is “very important to Negan and Maggie’s story.”