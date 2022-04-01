The Walking Dead season 11 finale is already filmed

MADRID, 1 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

After 12 years on the air, The Walking Dead has finished filming its eleventh and final season. angela kangshowrunner of fiction, has announced the end of the recording of the last chapter and, therefore, the end of a television era.

“Last day of filming for The Walking Dead. Thank you to everyone who sent well wishes to those of us working on the series today. It’s been an amazing ride,” she posted on Instagram alongside a short video with Lauren Cohan.

Season 11 has been divided into three parts eight episodes each. The second batch is currently being broadcast, while the third part will arrive at the end of 2022.

Both Cohan and Kang have been a part of the series almost since its inception. Cohen joined in the second season, while Kang signed on for the same installment as an editor. Kang was a producer until becoming showrunner from season 9. Interestingly, many critics claimed that the series had regained its quality in its later years. thanks to Kang’s vision.

Even though The Walking Dead will end with its 11th season, the universe created by Robert Kirkman will continue to live thanks to its spin-offs. AMC has already announced that there will be a series starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and MaggieLauren Cohan titled Isle of the Dead and set in New York. They are also preparing another fiction with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) as well as a project titled Tales of the Walking Dead. Added to this is the trilogy of films headed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).