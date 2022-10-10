The Walking Dead Season 11 Finale: New Images of Daryl vs. the Commonwealth

During the 2022 New York Comic-Con event, new details of the end of The Walking Dead series were revealed, where they showed new videos and images of what will happen, including one of Daryl ready to fight against the Commonwealth .

October 09, 2022 8:59 p.m.

At the most recent New York Comic-Con in 2022, the cast of The Walking Dead gathered in an emotional panel for fans. The original series of AMC It will come to an end on November 20. The following episodes will close more than 12 years of stories and characters. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple and cast members Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, eleanor matsuura, Paola Lazarus Y Michael James Shaw They were on the panel. Along with them, the cast and crew brought images and videos from the first minutes of the next episodes where Daryl is seen ready to fight.

The Walking Dead Season 11: What Will Happen With Daryl’s Trial?

On the 18th episode of Sunday, October 9, (Melissa McBride) tries to kill his friends to the governor of the Commonwealth (Commonwealth) Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). After a confrontation in the sewers, the shooting begins immediately afterwards when Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Governor Milton intervene with Carol and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) piggyback.

When the soldiers are distracted by Milton’s arrival, Daryl (Norman Reedus) takes the opportunity to set up the murder of Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). Milton orders Daryl to let Lance go, saying, “It’s not just your fault. I need him alive.” When Mercer strikes up a conversation with Daryl, he thinks that means they’re on Lance’s side. he asks Daryl as Carol reaches out to take his hand, “What have you done?” He then whispers that he made a deal with Governor Milton to help his people.

In a tense moment, Daryl looks at Lance, who is ultimately responsible for Lea’s death (lynn collins) and everything that happened, and consider your options. With a smug look, Lance starts to walk towards Milton when Daryl decides that he still needs to repent for his actions and stabs him in the palm of his hand. The cliffhanger ends here, and the fate of Oceanside is revealed after the season 11B finale, when the Hornsby maniac flips a coin and decides what to do with the residents.

According to the information that has been revealed from the new episode, the new agreement will involve Oceanside: Aaron (Ross Marquend), Jerry (cooper andrews), Lydia (Cassadie McClincy) and Elijah (Okea Eme-Aquari), who go to the colony with a plan. The first images show Daryl, Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who is presumably on trial for his misadventures, while Milton and Aaron look rather sinister or worried.

the universe of The Walking Dead it has been expanded with several spin-offs, but the reference point always remains the same. Let’s hope this final season brings long-awaited closure for long-time fans, as showrunner Angela Kang, along with Scott M. Gimple and the writers, are at the helm of this monster of AMC.