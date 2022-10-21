The Walking Dead Season 11 Finale: Pamela’s Last Words to Lance Hornsby

Following the death of Pamela’s son, she has finally decided to put Lance Hornsby in his place, and a recent video from The Walking Dead season 11 reveals the last words she says to him using Sebastian’s zombie.

Pamela Milton (played by Laila Robins) is one of the protagonists of the eleventh and final season of The Walking Dead, which heavily adapts the last few episodes of Robert Kirkman’s comic book series of the same name. Pamela. She is the governor of the Commonwealth, a civilization made up of several interconnected cities with more than 50,000 survivors, including such beloved characters as Ezekiel Sutton (Hari Payton). However, things are getting out of hand for Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and she decides to act.

The Walking Dead Season 11: Pamela ends up with Lance Hornsby

The first scene shows Pamela sitting over the body of her recently deceased son, who was fatally wounded by a zombie in the eighteenth episode of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead. After Pamela says her last words to Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson), the clip ends with a teaser stating that Sebastian’s corpse has been reanimated and is now a “walker”, which is the term for a zombie in this series.

However, in the closing moments of episode 19, Pamela runs into Lance Hornsby, who was eventually captured and locked up. Upon arrival, she confronts him and tells him that her son Sebastian has died because of her. Recall that the men who worked for Lance killed eight Commonwealth workers to turn into zombies and attack people.

In the video, she makes him believe that she will free him and that he will work for her without fail. But then we are shown that she has brought her zombie son Sebastian to the room where Lance Hornsby is locked up. Here, before leaving the place Pamela says her last words to Lance, to let his zombie-turned-son devour him and pay for everything he’s done. .

“The bodies are still warm, choose my sunlight,” Pamela tells Sebastian to eat Lance.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Finale: The Death of Lance Hornsby

The showrunner of The Walking DeadAngela Kang recently revealed that the final season will surprise even longtime fans of the series. “I think there will be some twists in our plot as the story unfolds, and you know there will be some twists,” she said. “What I hope viewers take away is that even if they think they know exactly where the story is going, there may be twists and turns that they didn’t expect.” The series finale, titled Rest in Peace, is scheduled for November 20.

maybe the series The Walking Dead come to an end in 2022, but it will live on thanks to several spin-offs that are currently in various stages of development. The latest installment, The Walking Dead: Dead City, follows the fates of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Green (Lauren Cohan) while trying to survive in a zombie-infested Manhattan. Norman Reedus He will also direct his own spin-off series, Daryl Dixon, in which his hero from The Walking Dead unexpectedly finds himself in France.