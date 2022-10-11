The Walking Dead Season 11 Finale: The next character that could die in the series

The final episodes of the last season of The Walking Dead have not skimped on killing important characters, now that it is heading to its 19th episode, fans assure in a theory that another important character could die.

In the latest episodes of The Walking Dead, it is clear that the “community” story line has been a failure from the start. However, fans want to know if the Commonwealth will become the home of some of the series’ main characters in the future. After the death of a character much hated by fans in episode 18 entitled “The New Deal”, some say that the next to die could define everyone’s stay in that place.

The Walking Dead Season 11: Sebastian’s death was inevitable and another one is missing

Early in the Commonwealth’s history, the main antagonist was unclear. merchant (Michael James Shaw) was intimidating, but he was a pushover. While Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) was murky, but still quite endearing. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) was the protagonist and ruler of the place, so she technically fit the description, but she also seemed bland and forgettable. Her son Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson) was the only real villain because he was an annoying jerk who didn’t care about anyone but himself.

However, episode 18 revealed that the situation has gotten complicated. Hornsby had annexed communities in Virginia and decided that he wanted control. At the same time, Pamela feels that her influence over the Commonwealth is diminishing, so she imposes restrictive measures and tries to consolidate her power. Meanwhile, Sebastian’s slander continues as the townspeople expose his transgressions and demand his head, ending up eaten by zombies.

The death of Lance Hornsby

Now, fans have been talking about a curious theory and the next character to die in episode 19 of season 11 of The Walking Dead. So far we’ve been shown that Mercer looks more and more like a hero, and with Sebastian dead, only Pamela and Hornsby are left in the running to be the next to die. Where fans say it will be Hornsby and it will be by the hand of Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

The Walking Dead Season 11: Fans Say Lance Hornsby Will Die

It is true that Pamela’s weakness is simple: she is a terrible leader. But, Daryl resents Hornsby because he tried to take down Maggie (Lauren Cohan). After Glenn’s death (Steven Yeun), Daryl feels responsible for protecting Maggie. When Hornsby continued to threaten Maggie on the Hilltop, Daryl finally snapped and made her position known. Hornsby ordered emergency plans made for Daryl, which meant getting Judith away (Cailey Fleming) and the other children. Although, thanks to an agreement with Carol (Melissa McBride), that’s not the plan anymore, so Daryl isn’t one to leave a grudge alone and will try to take it down one way or another.

Recall that in the first three episodes of the third part of season 11, Daryl has increasingly physically hurt Hornsby. He put a bullet in Hornsby’s face, wounded him in the arm and stabbed him in the hand. If this situation continues, it is only a matter of time before Hornsby dies and is buried.