The Walking Dead Season 11: Lauren Cohan Reveals 3 Key Moments From Part 2

The Walking Dead returns in a few with the second part of season 11, and what they will have to face will not be easy for anyone. As the characters wrap up their story arcs in this final installment, Maggie Rhee’s Lauren Cohan previews three key moments from the upcoming episodes.

February 19, 2022 7:35 p.m.

The Walking Dead is culminating in AMC. The huge series about walkers that began its television history in 2010, will arrive with its second wave of episodes of season 11 starting this Sunday, February 20 through the US network. There are eight episodes that make up part 2 that will be broadcast until the first days of April, and the explosion that is coming is unprecedented in the drama. (Spoilers for part 2 of season 11)

In The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, Leah Will Take Over The Reapers

A few days ago, through the official accounts of The Walking Dead on social networks, a brief preview was released on how the premiere episode of the second third of the final season of the successful AMC zombie drama will begin. Now, Lauren Cohan, who plays Alexandria’s hero and protector Maggie Rhee, has shared details of what’s to come in the upcoming episodes, which will be no less devastating than the previous ones.

What fans of The Walking Dead will get to see next when the drama returns to their screens is Maggie and redeemed former villain Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), being the main targets of The Reapers, the paramilitary group that will continue to wreak havoc even after its leader known as El Papa (Richie Costner), was defeated at the end of the first round of episodes at the hands of his subordinate and former love of Daryl (Norman Reedus), Leah (lynn collins).

In upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead, The Reapers again take great importance when Leah takes charge of the group of villains and confronts Maggie in a match that will have extremely devastating consequences for both sides, Cohan reveals to TV Insider.

Lauren Cohan reveals that in the next episodes of The Walking Dead, Maggie will begin to recognize Negan’s abilities

On the other hand, Maggie ends up acknowledging her sworn enemy Negan’s abilities. , the man who battered her husband Gleen to death at the start of The Walking Dead season 7. Cohan’s character needs him in his fight to defeat Los Segadores. “In his world, he is an asset. He is capable,” notes Cohan. “Maggie is even beginning to take an interest in his opinion.”