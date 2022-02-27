The Walking Dead Season 11 online via Star Plus: all about the date, time and how to watch chapter 11 online | Fox | AMC | Season 11 Episode 11 | Netflix series | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

How to watch season 11 of “The Walking Dead”? The television series has released the second part of its definitive closure and, now, it is the turn of chapter 11 to appear on the small screen this weekend. The story in the middle of a zombie apocalypse returns with Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, as Maggie Greene, Rosita Espinosa and Eugene Porter, respectively. So here we tell you about the date, time and how to watch the new episode online.

The last stage of production was planned for 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stopped all the intentions to finish a fiction that, with the passing of the years, was losing followers.

Although the popularity decreased, the true fans needed a closure of what they had lived since October 31, 2010, the day that “The Walking Dead” debuted on the small screen based on the cartoon by Robert Kirkman.

Now, after seeing the first 8 episodes in 2021, it is the turn of the second block of episodes, and then, in April, complete the 24 chapters of the season 11the last one to air.

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT THE DATE, TIME AND WHERE TO SEE CHAPTER 11 OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

The season 11 of “The Walking Dead” is in its second stage and will premiere its chapter 11titled as “No Other Way“, the Sunday February 27 on an international level. Followers of the series will have the opportunity to watch it on the Star Plus streaming platform at the following times according to their respective countries.

Argentina Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m. Peru Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m.

Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m. Mexico Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m. Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.

Meanwhile in Spainit will be possible to see through the signal of Fox Spain at 22:00 hours. That is the only channel where you can enjoy the new installment of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

While, in its original broadcast, the television series premieres at 9:00 p.m. through the signal AMC. Additionally, full episodes will be available on AMC+.

WHY DID NEGAN DECIDE TO LEAVE?

On the other hand, Jeffrey Dean Morganthe actor who plays Negan, told Brandon Davis that the self-exile of his character is due to the decision that Maggie made, because she does not feel that at some point she will come to her senses:

“He realizes that [Maggie] she’s not going to change her mind about how she feels about him and that she’s lost a bit […] Negan always prided himself on being in control of his emotions. Regardless of how horrible he’s done, he’s always had some kind of control, and he doesn’t feel like Maggie has much control. She is very unpredictable.”

Negan, in addition, risked his life for her and, not receiving the same commitment from him, realizes that his departure will be the best for both:

“I think he’s actually trying to help her out a little bit. He’s had these kinds of moments where he’s tried to connect with her, and it really hasn’t worked. And I think she just says, ‘It’s better for me.’ leave at this point.’”

WHAT IS THE CAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 11?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

