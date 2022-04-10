The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 Final online: Know the time, date and how to watch episode 16 of season 11 of TWD | Season 11 Episode 16 | Star Plus Series | AMC | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

What time does the end of “The Walking Dead”? Chapter 16 and the last of the second part of the television series arrives this week to solve several unknowns. The production, which had Negan’s departure for this reasonis getting closer to its end with the performances of Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, among others.

The new episode signifies the transition to the last stage of fiction based on the robert kirkman comics. After eight chapters, only the last round is missing that will close the cycle that began more than ten years ago.

The horror Series, contextualized in a zombie apocalypsearoused much interest and popularity since its appearance on October 31, 2010. The phenomenon became worldwide but received much criticism in recent years for the extension of its plot.

Now, the closing of “The Walking Dead” has been scheduled for a similar date, October 31, but in 2022. In this way, a stage is closed within this universe that will be expanded with others derived series and even one movie.

Scene from season 11 of “The Walking Dead”. (Photo: AMC)

WHAT IS THE SCHEDULE OF “THE WALKING DEAD” 11X16?

Chapter 16 of the eleventh season of “The Walking Dead” airs on Sunday, March 27 at 9:00 (Eastern time), according to the official schedule.

Fans of the series will have the opportunity to watch it on the streaming platform StarPlus at the following times according to their respective countries.

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil: 11:59 p.m.

Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador: 9:59 p.m.

Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua: 8:59 p.m.

Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: 10:59 p.m.

While, in Spain, it can be seen through the Fox Spain signal at 10:00 p.m. That is the only channel where you can enjoy the new installment of “The Walking Dead”, in addition to the Disney Plus streaming platform.

While, in its original broadcast, the television series will be in the 21:00 hours through the signal AMC. In addition, the complete chapters will be available at AMC+ and can be viewed upon subscription.

Part of the original cast of “The Walking Dead”. (Photo: AMC)

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE NEW CHAPTER OF “THE WALKING DEAD”?

According to the trailer published on their social networks, the last chapter of the second part of season 11 of “The Walking Dead” will show the truth behind the massacre in Riverbend and there will be a new confrontation on the small screen. The expectation is high to meet the enemies and the new casualties.

WHAT IS THE CAST OF “THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 11?

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon

Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa

Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter

Seth Gilliam as Gabriel Stoke

Ross Marquand as Aaron

Khary Payton as Ezekiel

Cooper Andrews as Jerry

Callan McAuliffe as Alden

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan Smith

