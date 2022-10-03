The Walking Dead – Season 11, Part 3: Episodes from the series finale

In an unusual way and with a real global pandemic involved, the production of The Walking Dead was forced to divide the episodes of season 11 into three parts and part 3 has finally come to an end. At least as far as the main series is concerned, because a whole universe of ‘spin-off’ survives the world conceived by Robert Kirkman.

The Walking Dead had a strong reception among the public in its first seasons. Over the years its ratings dropped like zombie fever, but this was not enough to kill the series. Instead it was reproduced in the form of other series much like the virus that powers the walkers.

However, there is a certain portion of the public that remains faithful to the escapades and struggles of the few remaining original protagonists, hoping that their outcome will not be the one imagined. To be honest, much of the surprise has been reduced with the announcement of the series that will continue the universe The Walking Dead.

Among the actors that make up season 11 (part 3) of The Walking Dead Meet old acquaintances like Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie).

Season 11 episodes (part 3) of The Walking Dead

The following are the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead and their respective issue dates:

Nope. episode title Issue 17 «lock down” / “Lockdown” October 2nd 18 «A New Deal« October 9 19 «variant« October 16 twenty «What’s Been Lost« October 23 twenty-one «Outpost 22« 30th of October 22 «Faith« November 6th 23 «Familia« November 13 24 «Rest in Peace« November 20

The last episode of the series bears the same title as the last volume of The Walking Deadcomposed of comics 187 to 193. The final comic was surprisingly published on July 3, 2019.

the universe of The Walking Dead after the main series finale

Although the main series comes to an end after more than a decade of broadcasting, this does not mean that it is the end of the universe. The Walking Dead. His first ‘spin-off’, Fear the Walking Deadwill premiere its season 8 in 2023. The Walking Dead: World Beyond, however, was a project designed for only two seasons. But its end left an open new revelation about the origin of the zombie virus.

Tales of the Walking Dead

Tales of the Walking Dead is the fourth and most recent series, a six-episode anthology inspired by existing and new characters in the universe The Walking Dead.

For the near future in 2023, several of the leading characters in the main series will receive their own ‘shows’. On the one hand there is a series starring daryl (Norman Reedus) and possibly carol (Melissa MacBride). Other than that, Isle of the Deadstarring Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Last but not least, the three films that would continue the story of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), instead they will be a “romantic” series with these same characters.

As we can see, the universe is “more alive than ever” The Walking Dead even after the main series ended on November 20, 2022.

Where to watch season 11 (part 3) of The Walking Dead In colombia?

all seasons of The Walking Dead and the new episodes can be seen in Colombia through Star+ (there are joint subscription plans with Disney+).