The Walking Dead season 11 part 3 synopsis

We already know what the third part of The Walking Dead season 11 will be about. Where the survivors must resist the New World Order, or die trying.

season 11 of The Walking Dead It began airing in August 2021 and a year later they will air the remaining episodes. But we will have to wait for san diego comic con to be able to see the trailer, although we have a new synopsis that shows the threats he faces daryl (Norman Reedus), carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and the group of deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Attention SPOILERS. In the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead we saw how Rosita (Christian Serratos) Y Eugene (Josh McDermitt) formed a growing resistance movement against the governor Pamela MiltonLaila Robins within the walls of the seemingly idyllic Commonwealth community. outside its walls, daryl Y Maggie waged war against the lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth, Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton). But unfortunately Alexandria, Hilltop Y ocean side they are under Commonwealth military occupation.

Synopsis if official of the end of this season:

In the upcoming final episodes of The Walking Dead, threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive. Since each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations. The pressure to come is coming to a day when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of their individual trips accumulate into one, or will it divide them forever?

season 11 of The Walking Dead is starring Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (maggie), Christian Serratus (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), seth gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquend (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel), cooper andrews (jerry), eleanor matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (great), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes) Cassady McClincy (lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Conny), Angel Theory (kelly), Paola Lazarus (Princess), Michael James Shaw (Mercer), margot bingham (Max), Josh Hamilton (Lance Hornsby), Laila Robins (Pamela Milton) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Deny).

The latest episodes of The Walking Dead will air this fall on AMC Y AMC Plus.