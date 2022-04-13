The Walking Dead Season 11: The death of the last dangerous member of the Reapers

The last episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead has confirmed the death of the last most dangerous member of the Reapers group. However, the way it happened was the one that surprised everyone, especially the person who did it.

April 12, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Since the first season of The Walking Dead, we have seen how the survivors of the zombie apocalypse have faced countless enemy communities that seek to finish them off. However, in season 10/11 of the show, viewers saw the appearance of the group called the Reapers, but after several clashes, our favorite group has finally managed to take down the last of them that was threatening them.

The Walking Dead Season 11: The death of the last member of the Reapers, Leah

Introduced in the last episodes of season 10, the Reapers came to The Walking Dead as transient villains, but their leader Pope (Richie Coster) and his gang ended up becoming the main antagonists of the season 11 opener. However, thanks to Daryl’s abilities (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Gabriel (seth gilliam), the group managed to be defeated at the end of the first part.

However, Daryl allowed his former partner Leah (lynn collins) who belonged to that group survived, after Maggie seriously injured her. But, in the second part of season 11 she returns again to seek revenge, so she teams up with Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), who is the second leader of the Commonwealth (Commonwealth) to end our entire favorite group.

But, the final episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, puts an end to the history of the Reapers, killing the last of its members and the most dangerous of all, Leah. Viewers saw Daryl Dixon shoot Leah in the head before he can get his revenge on Maggie, abruptly ending the story of this dangerous group.

Although some TWD fans have been complaining about the way Leah ended up dying, because the whole arc ends with Daryl walking in and a bullet to the head ends it all, leaving behind what the show tried to show about the Reapers.

Curiously, The Walking Dead doesn’t reveal the location of Leah and Maggie’s final showdown, the reality is that it is the cabin where Leah first appeared in season 10 of The Walking Dead and in which she met and lived with Daryl for a while. Which brings a poignant resonance to the final minutes of the character and his story.

Sadly, Leah’s return came at a strange time when countless Commonwealth stories were vying for screen time. That revival now seems especially pointless considering how quickly the last member of the dangerous group of Reapers was killed.