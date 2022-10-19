The Walking Dead Season 11: The unexpected change between Maggie and Negan in episode 16

The Walking Dead ended the story of season 11B on AMC, showing a scene with a change that probably has not gone down very well with many fans, but what can be sure, is that Lauren Cohan was provoked want to vomit.

April 13, 2022 11:29 p.m.

The Walking Deadthe hit zombie drama from the broadcast network AMC, aired last weekend the final episode of season 11B. And while she is closing the story arcs of each of her characters, the plot of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) began to have a different tone, at least regarding what happened between her and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). (spoilers for episode 16)

The Huge Swap Between Maggie And Negan In The Walking Dead Season 11B That Made Lauren Cohan Want To Throw Up

As it is known, The Walking Dead may be coming to an end with season 11, but the story of Maggie and Negan will probably continue in another way in the announced spin-off centered on the characters of Cohan and Morgan in the same universe. Isle of the Deadis the spin-off series that will premiere in 2023 on AMC.

It is no secret to anyone that recent episodes of The Walking Dead opened the door for the Maggie and Negan spin-off. And during the filming of one of these, it wasn’t easy at all for Lauren Cohan to say the lines of her character’s dialogue with Morgan’s. She admitted in an interview, that she felt like throwing up at the time.

Recall that in the 16th episode of The Walking Dead season 11 broadcast on Sunday April 10, entitled ‘Acts of God’, Maggie seems to show some confidence towards Negan, despite the hatred she has towards him after he murdered his husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) at the beginning of season 7. In the scene in question, she asks Negan to keep an eye on her son Hershel, to which he points out: “He doesn’t exactly trust me.”

In season 11 of The Walking Dead, Maggie began to trust Negan

For many fans of The Walking Dead, it’s hard to accept Maggie starting to trust Negan, even though the former villain has been working hard to earn his redemption. However, things seem to have started to change between the two characters. In the same scene, Maggie then replies, “But I’m starting to. You saved him in Riverbend. Whatever happens, I’ll never forget him.”

Without a doubt, this is a great start for a new story between Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead universe, which will be told in Isle of the Dead. But reflecting on the timing of the scene in question, Lauren Cohan spoke to Entertainment Weekly, confessing that she “felt like throwing up” while saying the line.

“It just came at a time when I had to go,” he explained of his character. “She wasn’t about to let anyone come with me. And she knew the only place she could leave Hershel was with them.”

“And I say ‘they’ because I think obviously Maggie knows that there are these protective qualities that Negan has towards young people and that he has changed. None of that really changes how he feels.”

“It just means she has enough to make this very difficult but necessary decision right now. But it’s greatly enhanced by the time and instinct she has over Annie.” [Medina Senghore]both Annie and the person that Negan may be in connection with Annie.”