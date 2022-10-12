The Walking Dead Season 11: Trailer, premiere date and what to expect from episode 19

The Walking Dead is drawing to a close on AMC. The zombie drama aired last Sunday and will be back next week with episode 3 and the escape of one of the main characters will be at the center of the plot reveals the official synopsis and promotional trailer.

The Walking Dead premiered for the first time in 2010. The series is a television adaptation of the comics of Robert Kirkman that throughout its 11 seasons has become the horror drama that came to revolutionize this type of genre on television. The series is coming to an end with the last 8 episodes of the eleventh installment and will remain on screen until the end of November.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 will premiere Sunday, October 17 on AMC.

The successful series premiered on October 2 the third and final part of season 11, beginning the final fight of the surviving heroes with the arrival of episode 17. They are all facing the Commonwealth, its leaders and the powerful army , and the previous installment that aired on Sunday the 4th showed the death of one of its antagonists.

the drama will be back on Sunday the 17th with the launch of episode 19 of season 11, the third of this last batch of 8 installments, entitled ‘Manhunt’ . And as The Walking Dead draws to a close, fans will have the opportunity to particularly see a story centered around an escape. Viewers will see Eugene doing his best to survive, while Mercer tries to hunt him down. A plot that was confirmed through the synopsis and the promotional trailer.

The official logline for The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 shared by AMC reveals that Eugene is on the run and Mercer is on a mission to find him. Meanwhile, Aaron’s crew faces a bump in the road when the hit zombie drama returns to screens next Sunday via AMC.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 19 Trailer

And it is that while fans prepare to see what will be the fate of each of the characters that have come to life throughout The Walking Dead’s career, the huge franchise by Scott Gimple is preparing 3 derivative projects to continue the stories. One of these is named The Walking Dead: Dead City and is slated for an April 2023 release with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to the fore while immersed in a post-apocalyptic, walker-filled New York.

At the moment, The Walking Dead franchise is also working on two other spin-offs. One centered on a Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who suddenly appears in Paris, France after the end of the main series. Meanwhile, the third spinoff, about which there are scant details, will focus on Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danay gurira). The only thing that is known is that it will be an epic love story between the two characters, according to recent statements by Scott Gimple.