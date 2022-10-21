The Walking Dead Season 11: Trailer, premiere date and what to expect from episode 20

The Walking Dead moves toward the end of its story with season 11 on AMC. The drama returned last Sunday and with the airing of episode 20, according to the brief official synopsis, Daryl and Carol will be at the center of the story.

October 18, 2022 10:59 a.m.

The Walking Dead appeared this weekend AMC with the third episode of the last eight installments of season 11. The series that premiered in 2010, is closing the story to make way for a set of spin-off dramas focused on some of the main characters. Which will air next year. In the meantime, these are making their way as the show moves towards its conclusion, and that’s part of what fans will be able to see next Sunday.

Daryl and Carol will go on a search in episode 20 of season 11 of The Walking Dead

Season 11 episode 20 will have quite a few stories from the beginning, especially for the characters of Norman Reedus Y Melissa McBride, Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. titled “What Has Been Lost” , is a name that could mean a lot of things on The Walking Dead. Over the course of a decade, fans have been witness to all that the surviving heroes of the apocalypse have lost.

In The Walking Dead the main characters have lost their peace, their families and many of their loved ones. Others have disappeared while driven by love, they have dedicated themselves to looking for those who left and who could be somewhere, as is the case of Michonne (danai gurira) and Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln).

Recall that in every episode of The Walking Dead season 2, Carol was tirelessly searching for her missing daughter, Sophie. At the end of the delivery, to the horror of everyone, especially her mother, they discovered that she had become a walker. In this dangerous world inspired by the Robert Kirkman saga airing on AMC, she still has a long way to go.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 20 Trailer

And that is precisely what Reedus and McBride’s characters will be doing in episode 20 that will air Sunday, October 23 on AMC (available now on AMC+), According to the official synopsis. Daryl and Carol search for their missing friends. . It is likely that the king of the crossbow returns to look for his friend Rick Grimes, who disappeared in the fifth episode of the ninth installment, when a CMR helicopter took him somewhere.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 is going to be a high-octane one. This is how the promotional trailer for the next installment showed it, it is special because things are at a point of no return in the Commonwealth. In fact, now that the series is nearing its end, it is likely that someone important is facing death. However, at least it is known that this will not happen with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl, as there are spin-off plans for all of them in the future of the franchise.