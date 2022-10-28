The Walking Dead Season 11: Trailer, premiere date and what to expect from episode 21

The Walking Dead is reaching its final moments with season 11 on AMC. And as the conclusion draws to a close, things get more intense for the survivors as they keep the fire going against Pamela Milton and her Commonwealth army.

The Walking Deadafter 11 seasons through the broadcast network AMC it is coming to its end. There are only 4 installments left for the zombie drama that began in 2010, to close the story for each of the fan favorite characters, who are still in battle trying to save their lives as the most recent previews of the episode show. twenty-one.

Daryl and Carol will not have it easy in episode 21 of season 11 of The Walking Dead

As The Walking Dead draws to a close, things are only going to get tougher for Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), as revealed in the exclusive sneak peek of episode 21 of season 11, titled “Outpost 22”, which will be broadcast next Sunday, October 30 on AMC and that is already available on the streaming platform AMC+.

In episode 21, the Alexandria group flees while keeping a crossfire against the Commonwealth and its ringleader Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), who is accusing Eugene (Josh McDermitt) for the death of Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson). As for this arc of the Sunday broadcast, director Tawnia McKiernan and writer Jim Barnes assured that the survivors will not accept being defeated.

In The Walking Dead, all roads lead to the mysterious Outpost 22, a place familiar to survivors since it was settled by the Commonwealth. Fans can only wait to see episode 21 to find out what this location really means for the characters.

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 21 will air on October 30 on AMC.

The Walking Dead will culminate its story on Sunday, November 20. With the end of the series, all character arcs will be completely closed and according to the director of the huge franchise, Scott Gimple, the conclusion of the long-running zombie drama will be similar to that of Robert Kirkman’s comics, but at the same time different.

The final 4 episodes of The Walking Dead will air on the following Sundays. These will serve to guide the closure of the story. One that will have no connection to the franchise’s upcoming spin-offs, which will take Daryl to Paris, while Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) head to New York with The Walking Dead: Dead City.