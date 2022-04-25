The Walking Dead Season 11: What happened to Luke who has disappeared from the drama?

With The Walking Dead drawing to a close, fans have been talking about Luke, who has been missing from screens since season 10. But, here’s what really happened.

April 24, 2022 10:18 p.m.

The end of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Deadhas left many of the fans with hundreds of questions, especially due to the disappearance of one of the characters that were incorporated into the show during the ninth installment, Luke (played by Dan Fogler). However, the same actor seems to have revealed a curious clue to his whereabouts.

The Walking Dead Season 11: The disappearance of Luke and his possible return

Recall that Luke arrived during the ninth season of The Walking Dead, after the disappearance of Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and a six-year time jump alongside Yumiko (Eleanor Mastura), magna (Nadia Hilker) and Connie (Lauren Ridloff). Since then, Luke has become a much-loved character among zombie drama viewers.

Unfortunately, Luke has been noticeably absent during season 11 thus far. In fact, the actor last appeared in Season 10, Episode 16 and his whereabouts have been unknown ever since, with a lot going on in Alexandria and the Hilltop, especially now that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has lost the place.

However, the same actor Dan Fogler revealed during an event on Fandemic Tour Atlanta what his character might be doing now that he’s absent from the show. Although the actor did not go into detail about the reappearance that his character will have, he speculated a bit about what he could be doing at the moment and what he likes to do the most.

“I suspect he’s in Oceanside, having a good time at the beach, having a good time.”

The Walking Dead Season 11: What will Luke’s return to the drama look like and what has he been up to?

Curiously, it seems that it is not there either, because neither in the end of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead was seen, only Lance Horsnby (played by actor Josh Hamilton) get to Oceanside to control it under the banner of The Commonwealth. Which brings more doubts about his whereabouts and how he will return for the third and last part of the program.

Let’s remember that Floger is popular for his participation on the big screen as Jacob Kowalski in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, which is probably why he was absent for filming in his other projects. However, Luke will almost certainly return to the front lines at some point in the Season 11 finale.