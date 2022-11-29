The Walking Dead Season 11B: Lauren Cohan pays tribute to the actor who left the drama

The Walking Dead, advances with season 11B on AMC as it closes the story arc of each of its characters. In last week’s premiere episode, the death of one of them shocked fans and Lauren Cohan pays tribute to the actor for his departure.

the walking deadthe zombie drama that premiered in AMC in 2010, it debuted last week with season 11B through the broadcast network. With an eight-episode arc, the series moves towards the end of the story while the characters adjust to their destiny. During the first episode, one of them met his death in his tough battle against the reapers. (Spoilers for season 11 episode 9)

With the second wave of final season episodes, The Walking Dead begins to define the fate of its characters. In the premiere episode titled “No Other Way”, one of the former Saviors who later joined the group of survivors led by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), died brutally at the hands of the Reapers after being severely wounded. Alden, played by Callan McAuliffewas found by Maggie in the church where she had left him alone.

This week, Lauren Cohan paid an emotional tribute to her The Walking Dead co-star via her official social media account. instagram. In the images, you can see photos that are part of the scenes where Alden is on his deathbed while Maggie remains by his side. This was written by the actress of the AMC series to accompany the images of that devastating moment at the start of season 11B and another behind the scenes:

“This photo sums up how [McAuliffe] made you feel Shut up, you made it easy to get disemboweled by losing Alden. I hope everyone enjoyed the episode. It always feels weird to say ‘enjoyed’, but everyone knows what I mean. Thanks to our team that always brings it and is the backbone of this program so we can do what we do…”

McAuliffe, is a fine Australian actor who joined The Walking Dead during its eighth season in 2017, appearing as a defecting Savior at Maggie’s side in the Hilltop’s war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Alden’s portrayer was promoted to regular on season 9 and his name was added to the animated opening credits on season 11 of the AMC drama.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead returns this Sunday, May 27 via AMC with the second episode of season 11B. At the same time, the zombie universe continues to expand with the start of filming on the next spin-off series. Tales the Walking Deadwhose cast was recently chosen to play new characters.

The spin-off The Walking Dead, which will have a total of 6 episodes, will narrate independent stories that will be focused on new characters and other established ones. So far, the content director of The Walking Dead universe, Scott Gimple, has not confirmed which familiar faces will return with these new stories.