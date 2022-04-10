The Walking Dead Season 11B: The Characters Who Might Not Make It To The End

The second part of the 11th season of The Walking Dead, prepares for a surprising twist with which the program will go on hiatus for its final stage. However, fans have been talking about 2 characters who could die by the end of this part.

April 10, 2022 4:47 p.m.

With the release of the last episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead This April 10, fans have been talking about the characters that could die in the last moments, specifically 2 of them. In addition, there are different theories that suggest and explain the reason why these two characters could leave permanently.

The Walking Dead Season 11B: Will Leah really die in episode 16?

The premiere of the 15th episode of the 11th season of The Walking Dead entitled “The Trust”, viewers saw how in the last moments Leah appeared again (lynn collins), who had disappeared after being seriously injured by Maggie (Lauren Cohan), but who seems to return for the last chapter.

Leah

Since then, Leah has become Maggie’s enemy and swore revenge on her. While she is still attached to Daryl’s former love interest (Norman Reedus) since he stopped Maggie from killing her, fans say he might not step in to save her now. Interestingly, it seems that Leah has received the order from Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) to kill Maggie. But, we all know what happens to Maggie’s enemies.

Aaron

Another of the characters that could die in the final episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Deadis Aaron (Ross Marquend). Let’s remember that for some time Aaron has had a lot of history on the show, something that could be a big sign of his death.

The Walking Dead Season 11B: Will Aaron Really Die in Episode 16?

In general, characters who haven’t been in the world of the undead very long start to get extra attention in the episodes leading up to their demise. Which means that very few upbeat and lovable characters have survived through the seasons. Reason for which the fans assure that he could die in the final episode of the second part of season 11.

It only remains to wait for the development of the final episode of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead this April 10 on the television network AMC. On the other hand, the filming of the third part and the one that will close the drama are already ready and the cast members have been celebrating it, so it only remains to wait for the next dates to see its premiere.