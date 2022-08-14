‘The Walking Dead’ sets an air date for its final episodes

After twelve years on the air, The Walking Dead comes to an end this 2022. There are only eight episodes left to find out the fate of the survivors of the zombie apocalypse and the release date of the outcome is already known.

The third part of the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will arrive on AMC + on October 2 and will do so with a double chapter. That same day on AMC you can see only one episode. The following installments can be followed on the AMC+ platform on Sundays one week before they air on AMC.

“With Commonwealth flags flying at the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there is no time to strategize for what is on the way. It’s a race against time to stay alive and get those still living in the Commonwealth out before Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) can exact revenge on him. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, her hopes of creating a better and more equitable life for the townspeople may put everyone at risk. With the large debt the group has and no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option. But if his next move fails, staying won’t be an option either,” reads the synopsis for the final installment.

The eleventh season of the series on the zombie apocalypse has added a total of 24 episodes divided into three parts.

Despite the end of The Walking Dead, the universe created by Robert Kirkman will continue to live. AMC has already announced a Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spin-off titled Isle of the Dead that will follow the characters’ adventures in New York.

A Daryl (Norman Reedus) spin-off is also in the works; a fiction entitled Tales of the Walking Dead; a trilogy of films headlined by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and a Rick and Michonne (Danai Gurira) series.

an audience success

The Walking Dead was released in 2010. Little by little it was gaining followers and becoming one of the most popular series on television in the United States and half the world. In its heyday (and before streaming platforms) it brought together more than 17 million viewers.

Created and produced by Frank Darabont, based on the homonymous comic by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, the fiction initially focused on the story of Rick Grimes, a police officer who wakes up from a coma to find himself in a world post-apocalyptic unknown to him.