The Walking Dead: Showrunner anticipates where Rick and Michonne spin-off will be set

The Walking Dead will surely not bring back Rick Grimes and Michonne with the end of season 11. But, it must be clear that their stories will close with the spin-off of the characters of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, which will arrive with big changes.

October 01, 2022 2:51 p.m.

The Walking Dead will premiere the third and final part of season 11 on Sunday, October 2 through the broadcast network AMC. Fans are aware that Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira) will not appear with the main series finale, but will return to the zombie universe when their spin-off premieres next year.

Scott Gimple teases where The Walking Dead spin-off centered on Rick Grimes and Michonne will be set

During The Walking Dead panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announced that a spin-off centered on Rick Grimes and Michonne will hit fan screens to wrap up the narrative of both characters with a story. epic love story that will be mind blowing, confirmed franchise showrunner and executive producer Scott Gimple.

Recall that a seriously injured Rick Grimes disappeared from the screen when in the fifth episode of season 9 of The Walking Dead, he was transferred by a CRM helicopter to an unknown location while he was in the company of Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh). And it wasn’t until the tenth installment of the series, when Michonne broke away from the group of survivors to go looking for her after finding some clues about her whereabouts.

In The Walking Dead universe, Rick and Michonne are two characters who love each other, but have been apart for a long time. They have lived completely different existences and have to meet again. That was initially planned in a trilogy of films that the franchise was preparing, however, now it will be through a derived series that the concluding story for both characters will be narrated.

In this sense, the showrunner Scott Gimple released new information about the next spin-off of The Walking Dead focused on Rick and Michonne, which will replace the feature films that had been planned. This will be a love story that has been reserved somewhere in the zombie universe.

Rick and Michonne will meet in a place reserved for both characters, a place never before seen in The Walking Dead universe.

While speaking at the AMC Network Summit in New York, Scott Gimple teased that the spin-off will take place in a place that The Walking Dead universe has yet to see. It is a totally new site that has been reserved for both characters played by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

“The discovery of new individual worlds is critical,” he said, before reminding fans that Rick “discovered a new world [cuando salió del coma en el primer episodio de The Walking Dead]”.

Since Los Angeles and Texas (Fear the Walking Dead), Georgia and Virginia (The Walking Dead), and New York, Pennsylvania and Nebraska (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) have been locations seen in the franchise’s dramas, Rick and Michonne are likely to leave North America altogether, especially since Daryl Dixon’s upcoming spin-off (Norman Reedus) will be set in Europe, while Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Magee (Lauren Cohan) will move to New York. Either way, Scott Gimple has promised a mind-blowing reunion.