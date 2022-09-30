The Walking Dead: Showrunner Confirms Last-Minute Changes to Season 11 Finale

The Walking Dead has had to face last minute changes with the end of season 11 that will arrive on AMC in the next few hours. The showrunner confirmed that Carol Peletier’s arc closure had to be modified after Melissa McBride’s sudden decision.

The Walking Dead will release the last part of season 11 starting on Sunday, October 2. The series that debuted on screen in 2010, will be back on the broadcast network AMC with the final eight episodes to bring to an end this riveting horror story that has revolutionized television for over a decade.

With The Walking Dead ending, fans will have the opportunity to see the final battle of the surviving heroes of the zombie apocalypse. A story that has captured the attention of millions of fans around the world since the series first appeared with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) leading the group that included Carol Peletier, the character played by Melissa McBride.

Carol Peletier has been one of the most important characters on The Walking Dead. Fans have seen her establishing a brotherly relationship with Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) throughout the 11 seasons, in which he has kept evolving despite the loss of his closest relatives.

Initially, the production of The Walking Dead planned to continue Carol’s story with a spin-off with Daryl Dixon. A spin-off series about which there are no details and which is expected to be released in 2023. However, its interpreter Melissa McBride abruptly decided not to participate in the next spin-off of the successful franchise, resulting in last-minute changes in the series finale.

While it still seems like Melissa McBride has a future in this franchise after the end of the main show, her decision made things a little more ambiguous for her character. There are many stories that need to be wrapped up in The Walking Dead’s finale and Carol Peletier’s is imminent.

After Melissa McBride decided to withdraw from the future spin-off of The Walking Dead, the production was forced to make adjustments to the closure of the arc of Carol with the end of the AMC drama. This was confirmed by the show’s showrunner, Angela Kang, when in an interview with TVLine she said that the plans the show had for the character had to change when the actress announced that she would not participate in the spin-off series.

“A lot of circumstances changed over the course of this. For one thing, the transition to the spinoff was supposed to happen a long time ago. So obviously the plan we originally had for how the show would end with her also changed… The story [de Carol] it’s not finished. We’re just going to repeat that as a refrain: Your story isn’t over. There were only challenges.”

Although Daryl Dixon will have his spin-off just like Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), you have to take into account the possibility that some main characters may not make it out alive from the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead. It’s fair to say that not everyone will like the ending, and while Carol Peletier’s fate remains to be seen, some theories hint that she could be the only main character of the group of survivors to die.