The Walking Dead: Showrunner talks post-credits scene for the series finale

With the third part of the final season of The Walking Dead, showrunner Scott M. Gimple has talked about a post-credits scene that builds up to the closing of the show, something that could please many of the fans.

September 13, 2022 8:40 p.m.

Since it first appeared in AMC in 2010, The Walking Dead It has become one of the most popular series on the network, which tells the story of a group of survivors after the start of the zombie apocalypse. The show is currently in its eleventh and final season, with the final batch of episodes set to air later this year. Despite that there are several spin-offs that are in development, but recent comments from the showrunner Scott M. Gimple indicate that there will be an interesting post-credits scene for the closing.

Although the announcement of the different spin-offs of The Walking Dead has assured fans that at least some of their favorite characters will survive, it also means that the last few episodes of the series will not only have to wrap up the show’s story, but also establish what comes next and according to the showrunner’s comments, what is coming could change some things.

According to Scott M. Gimple, some of those scenes could appear in the final scene after the credits. In a new interview with EW, the producer revealed that they’re still working on what exactly could be a potential post-credits scene, hinting that “it could go a few different ways.” Although he explained that there are so many ideas that they do not know the best of all.

“Is there going to be a subtitled scene? I’d say it’s possible. We’re prepared for a lot of things, so it’s possible. Honestly, we’re literally working on two or three things right now. So there’s a lot of room for development.”

While post-credits scenes are common in the MCU, they are extremely rare in the world of The Walking Deadalthough that changed more recently at the end of The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. The scene takes place in a French laboratory, hinting at the origin of the zombie virus and linking it to the first season of the main show. This moment is also a potentially important element for the Daryl spin-off (Norman Reedus), which will be set in France and that zombies are different there.

However, it is still unclear what the post-credits scene of the series finale will be. The Walking Deadbut with a Rick spin-off (played by andrew lincoln) and Michonne (danai gurira) looming on the horizon in addition to The Walking Dead: Dead City which will be about Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), it is possible that this scene is an important part of it. While specific details about the Rick and Michonne spinoff are still scarce.

In fact, the Negan and Maggie series appears to be much further along in its development, suggesting that any post-credits scenes from the main show could serve to explain why and how these two characters ended up in New York City.