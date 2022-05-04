The Walking Dead Shows Maggie’s Arrival in the Commonwealth in New Season 11 Image

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

In the season 11 from The Walking Dead Maggie (Lauren Cohan) It has been resisted intercourse with the Commonwealthwhich even led to Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) tried to kill her. However, a new image has revealed that the survivor could have entered the community.

Duane Charles Manwiller, director of photography for the latest installment of The Walking Dead, shared an image of Maggie belonging to the Part 3 of season 11. The photo shows Maggie at what appears to be Union Station, a government center in the heart of the Commonwealth. “Lauren Cohan being a tough zombie slayer. Little fall sneak peek,” reads the Instagram snapshot.

Union Station has already appeared in season 11 of The Walking Dead like a key Commonwealth locationa transportation hub and a government building consisting of several vital offices such as Communications, Security and Legal Affairs. The station also served as the venue for a Halloween party for members of high society. Everything points to Maggie has infiltrated enemy territory and could send the group reeling.

Although Maggie could be in dangerAMC has made a spoiler of the future of the character, making it clear that with almost total certainty he will survive, by announcing Isle of the Dead. The spinoff follow the adventures of Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in New York. The chain is also preparing a fiction titled Tales of the Walking Dead and a trilogy of films led by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).