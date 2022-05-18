The Walking Dead [T11-2ª parte]

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting the impending hellfire unleashed by the Reaper. Meanwhile, others will fight against the torrential wrath of Mother Nature in Alexandria. Their world is literally collapsing around them and life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. Will they be able to recover? Who will be left alive to help? Will your relationships heal or fracture? Will olive branches be offered and accepted as a symbol of peace or will they be rejected? Some will regain hope, others will be dragged to a point of no return. But there is an unappealable truth: the lives of each one of them hang in the balance and each decision they make will drastically change their future, their chances of survival and the conditions of each community.

This season is starring Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee Christian Serratus as Rosita Espinosa, Josh McDermitt as Eugene Porter seth gilliam as Gabriel Stokes Ross Marquend like Aaron, Khary Payton like Ezekiel, cooper andrews like Jerry, Callan McAuliffe like Alden and Jeffrey Dean Morgan like Negan.