The Walking Dead, that’s why the Rick Grimes movie takes so long to make

Since the first teaser shown at Comic-Con 2019, fans of The Walking Dead I am eagerly awaiting the movie dedicated to Rick Grimes, the character played by Andrew Lincoln in the popular AMC TV series. But such a project takes time to build, and producer Gale Anne Hurd explains why.

Interviewed by Variety on the occasion of the Locarno Film Festival, where it will receive the Best Producer Award in these days, Hurd wanted to clarify some of the reasons behind the long pre-production phase of the film set in the world of The Walking Dead.

“When the show itself has such a huge reach, you have to make sure that the one in the film lives up to the expectations of the movie audience, but is also a natural continuation of what has been seen on TV, showing all the nuances of the characters. that the public has come to love and expect from the TV series. Here because [richiede così tanto tempo]“.

The words of Hurd come a few weeks after the declarations of the director of the series Greg Nicotero, confirming in fact what he also said: “I would very much like to know when it will arrive [il film]. But I have read several drafts of the script over the past few months, and I can tell you that they are really trying to make the best possible product.“.

Similarly, Scott Gimple also expressed himself, finding a positive side to the forced stop due to the pandemic, and stating that the extra time spent working on the script could only benefit the final product.

We will therefore see when the filming of The Walking Dead film on Rick Grimes will finally be able to start, and consequently, when its debut in theaters will be announced.