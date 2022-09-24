The Walking Dead: The cast member who was run over on the film set

It is true that in the production of The Walking Dead series several members of the cast have suffered injuries and have even died for some of their scenes. However, there was a member of the set who was hit by a truck and who surprised everyone with his story.

since it started The Walking Dead viewers have seen the farewell of many beloved characters throughout the series, such as Glenn (Steven Yeun), Hershel (Scott Wilson), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Carl (Chandler Riggs). Although these cast members left the program in its different seasons, there was a member of the production who died in real life due to a curious accident on the film set and little is said about it.

The Walking Dead: The extra who was run over while filming the series

In 2013, during the filming of the fourth season of The Walking Deadshortly after Rick’s group of survivors (andrew lincoln) will defeat the Governor (David Morrissey) in Woodbury, and prior to their second skirmish after the remaining Woodbury residents joined Rick’s group at the prison, one of the series’ extras was accidentally hit by a truck.

As revealed by the website ComicBook.com, Zane Orr he was one of several actors who were on the film set that day playing one of the hundreds of zombies as seen every day in The Walking Deadwhen a false military vehicle, which weighed about two and a half tons and apparently had bad brakes, crushed Orr’s stomach and thigh .

After the accident, several of the production members who were present and saw what happened to the extra Zane Orr, went to help him immediately, but according to Project Casting, the 911 call made by the producers was surprisingly calm. Something that gave something to talk about when what happened was revealed and that supposedly they did not pay so much importance for not being a main star of the program.

“He is breathing and conscious,” the emergency operator was told.

“Our doctor is taking care of him now.”

Lauren Cohan visited Zane Orr after his accident

Shortly after, Zane Orr he was airlifted to an Atlanta medical center. Although production stopped, a few days later they restarted, and the fourth season was completed The Walking Dead and premiered on schedule from the producers and the chain AMC.

Interestingly, the extra Zane Orr even received a visit from the actress Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie in the series, because she was present and saw the accident the day the scenes were filmed with the fake military vehicle of the series. Fortunately, Orr was released after a few days. Although producers usually have specialized personnel to avoid accidents of this type, sometimes they occur due to force majeure.