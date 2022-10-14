The Walking Dead: The character that was going to be in 1 season and lasted until the end

Surviving for more than a few seasons is a rarity on The Walking Dead with the vibrant theme that the series presented, but there is one that has proven to be an exception, among so few that have made it.

First aired on AMC in 2010, The Walking Dead it has since become one of the network’s biggest shows. The series follows a group of survivors trying to defeat hordes of zombies and other remaining humans who may be even more dangerous than the undead. The Walking Dead has seen various people come and go over the course of its 11 seasons, with most of the show’s original characters either dying or leaving the show.

But there is one exception, which despite being destined to stay for a very short time, managed to stay. Jeffrey Dean Morgan recently revealed that Negan’s time on The Walking Dead was intended to be much shorter than it ended up being.

Pulling directly from Robert Kirkman’s source material, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character was first introduced at the end of The Walking Dead season 6 as the show’s next big bad. The character would go on to play a huge role in seasons 7 and 8, terrorizing the show’s core group of survivors and killing off fan favorites like Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz). Despite his horrific actions, Negan has since been rehabilitated on The Walking Dead and is slated to appear in his own spin-off show alongside Lauren Cohan’s Maggie in The Walking Dead: Dead City, slated for release next month. april.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that he originally signed on to play Negan on The Walking Dead for a much shorter period of time. Although he has now been on the show for a full 5 seasons, first appearing as Negan in 2016, the actor only planned to play the role for fewer years, as requested.

Negan completely changed The Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, reveals that the original plan for Negan would have seen the character leave the show much sooner.walwa

Although Negan was, at the time, the most despicable and hated villain to ever appear on The Walking Dead, the character now has one of the most complex and nuanced arcs in the entire show. It surely would have been satisfying for many fans if Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes killed Negan in the Season 8 finale when he had the chance, but keeping Negan alive ultimately made the entire series better.

While The Walking Dead now has several short characters because of Negan, his redemption ultimately speaks to the power of hope and the idea that even though the harsh, zombie-filled environment has turned some people into monsters, their inner humanity still remains.