The Walking Dead: the end of the season and the series has a confirmed date

It’s hard to believe that a series as iconic as The Walking Dead says goodbye to TV. The acclaimed apocalyptic drama this year presents the third part of the season 11, which in turn is the end of the series. Although this generates nostalgia in the public, there is the good news that the story will be maintained thanks to the different spin-offs.

During San Diego Comic-Con AMC presented the expected progress of the final stretch of The Walking Deadwhich previews a bloody confrontation between the main characters, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Commonwealth forces managed by Lieutenant Governor Lance Hornsby ( Josh Hamilton) and Commander Mercer (Michael James Shaw).

