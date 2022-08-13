The Walking Dead: the end of the season and the series has a confirmed date

It’s hard to believe that a series as iconic as The Walking Dead says goodbye to TV. The acclaimed apocalyptic drama this year presents the third part of the season 11, which in turn is the end of the series. Although this generates nostalgia in the public, there is the good news that the story will be maintained thanks to the different spin-offs.

During San Diego Comic-Con AMC presented the expected progress of the final stretch of The Walking Deadwhich previews a bloody confrontation between the main characters, Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Commonwealth forces managed by Lieutenant Governor Lance Hornsby ( Josh Hamilton) and Commander Mercer (Michael James Shaw).

The Commonwealth forces aren’t going to hold back for anything.

To prepare the public, AMC released the official synopsis of Part C of season 11 and it tells us that: “Immediately after the oppressive presence of the locusts, an even greater force descends on each member of each community. With Commonwealth flags flying at the Hilltop, Alexandria and Oceanside, there’s no time to strategize for those on the trail. It’s a race against time to stay alive and take out those still living in the Commonwealth before Hornsby (Hamilton) can exact revenge on him. Within the Commonwealth, Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) article has created more chaos than planned. By exposing Governor Milton’s (Laila Robbins) corruption, her hope to create a better and more equitable life for all may put everyone at risk. With the group heavily in debt and with no other viable place to live, simply leaving has never been an option, but if their next move fails, staying won’t be an option either.”.

The synopsis also adds that “what they are about to undertake will only invite more danger with massive consequences. Time is ticking for our heroes within the Commonwealth as well. As each group continues to be trapped in uncontrollable situations, threats lurk around every corner, dead and undead. The pressure to come is coming to a day when everyone will be held accountable. Will the sum of your individual trips add up to one, or split them up forever? The fight for a future remains exasperated“.

The finishing touch to the message broadcast by AMC comes together with the announcement that the end of The Walking Dead will begin on October 2 and with a double episode for the AMC+ service. For Latin America Y Spain the premiere will be for the Monday October 3for the sign of StarPlus Y Foxrespectively.

Related news

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.